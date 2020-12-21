Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo
Woman ‘serial killer’ goes on trial for seven murders in China after 20 years on the run
- Lao Rongzhi tells court she had been in an abusive relationship and forced to take part in the killings by Fa Ziying who was executed for the crimes in 1999
- Some victims were lured to their deaths in nightclubs, while a three-year-old girl and her mother were killed during a robbery
Topic | China Society
