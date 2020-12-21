Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo
Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Woman ‘serial killer’ goes on trial for seven murders in China after 20 years on the run

  • Lao Rongzhi tells court she had been in an abusive relationship and forced to take part in the killings by Fa Ziying who was executed for the crimes in 1999
  • Some victims were lured to their deaths in nightclubs, while a three-year-old girl and her mother were killed during a robbery

Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:37pm, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo
Lao Rongzhi spent 20 years living under a false name. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE