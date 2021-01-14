Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP
Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP

Social media

People & Culture /  China Personalities

Kimchi wars: new China vs South Korea row sparked by internet star Li Ziqi’s vegetable pickling video

  • The vlogger posted a video in which she pickles vegetables, using a method similar to kimchi making, and added the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood
  • The video prompted a backlash, with critics insisting kimchi is Korean and accusing Li of stealing from Korean culture. A similar row over kimchi flared earlier

Topic |   Social media
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:10am, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP
Internet vlogger Li Ziqi posted a video of vegetable pickling using the hashtags ChineseCuisine and ChineseFood – but Koreans say what she’s making is kimchi. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE