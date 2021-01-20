Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has repeatedly faced controversies during her career, but has an enormous and loyal fan base. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Fame and celebrity
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang’s surrogacy scandal rocks social media, prompting fresh debate over China’s ban of the practice
- Shuang has been accused by her former partner of abandoning their two children born to US-based surrogate mothers
- The scandal has revived discussions on whether there should be a clear ban on surrogacy in China as legal loopholes create many grey areas
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has repeatedly faced controversies during her career, but has an enormous and loyal fan base. Photo: VCG via Getty Images