Chinese actress Zheng Shuang’s surrogacy scandal rocks social media, prompting fresh debate over China’s ban of the practice

  • Shuang has been accused by her former partner of abandoning their two children born to US-based surrogate mothers
  • The scandal has revived discussions on whether there should be a clear ban on surrogacy in China as legal loopholes create many grey areas

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:37am, 20 Jan, 2021

