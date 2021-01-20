Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has been dropped as Prada’s brand ambassador while other brands including Chioture, Lola Rose and Aussie have all distanced themselves from her. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has been dropped as Prada’s brand ambassador while other brands including Chioture, Lola Rose and Aussie have all distanced themselves from her. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Backlash to Chinese actress Zheng Shuang’s surrogacy scandal: ‘definitely not innocent’, authorities say, while brands distance themselves

  • Chinese authorities and several brands linked to Zheng including Prada have reacted to accusations she abandoned her two children born to US-based surrogates
  • Other organisations and celebrities that had previous associations with surrogacy, including movie star Xu Jinglei, have also come under intense public scrutiny

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:45pm, 20 Jan, 2021

