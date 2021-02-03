Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi shot to fame on YouTube with her rural lifestyle videos. Photo: Li Ziqi/YouTube Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi shot to fame on YouTube with her rural lifestyle videos. Photo: Li Ziqi/YouTube
Chinese ‘kimchi’ YouTuber Li Ziqi sets new Guinness World Record for subscribers with her beautifully shot farm to table show

  • Li’s videos show her in rural Sichuan, doing farm chores, growing and gathering food, and cooking it
  • Her videos have gained almost three million subscribers since July, and she set off the recent kimchi storm

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:50pm, 3 Feb, 2021

