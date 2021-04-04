Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh. Photo: Weibo Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh. Photo: Weibo
Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh. Photo: Weibo
Internet users angered over ‘light’ penalty handed down to illegal clinic that destroyed Chinese star Gao Liu’s face

  • Outrage has blown up over the six month suspension imposed on the clinic
  • The surgery left Gao hospitalised for two months, and cost her US$60,959 in film deals and an additional US$304,799 for breaches of contracts

Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:37pm, 4 Apr, 2021

