Influencer Guo Meimei has been involved in scandal before. Photo: Guo Meimei
Chinese influencer Guo Meiling among 75 arrested for selling diet pills containing banned substances
- The products contained sibutramine, an appetite suppressant that is banned in China and which has health side effects
- In 2015, Guo was sentenced to five years in prison for operating illegal casinos. She was released in July 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
