Influencer Guo Meimei has been involved in scandal before. Photo: Guo Meimei Influencer Guo Meimei has been involved in scandal before. Photo: Guo Meimei
Influencer Guo Meimei has been involved in scandal before. Photo: Guo Meimei
Chinese influencer Guo Meiling among 75 arrested for selling diet pills containing banned substances

  • The products contained sibutramine, an appetite suppressant that is banned in China and which has health side effects
  • In 2015, Guo was sentenced to five years in prison for operating illegal casinos. She was released in July 2019

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:34pm, 12 Apr, 2021

