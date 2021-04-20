Big Logo, a food influencer famous for seeking out expensive restaurants. Photo: YouTube
Chinese TikTok influencers apologise for videos of lavish spending including a US$1,500 haircut, US$53,000 bed and a US$61,000 suit
- Influencer Xiaoyu shared experiences at a postpartum centre that cost 2 million yuan (US$307,000) a month
- A number of influencers have been criticised by Xinhua for ‘corrupting’ the ‘social atmosphere’
Topic | China Society
