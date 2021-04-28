Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
China Society
People & Culture /  China Personalities

China actress Zheng Shuang in new scandal for alleged pay of US$24.6 million for a TV show, renewing debate on inequality

  • Star’s former partner shared a video with screenshots of alleged chats between him and Zheng about the payment
  • She was at the centre of a previous scandal this year when she was accused of abandoning her two children born to US-based surrogates

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is in the news again for the wrong reasons. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE