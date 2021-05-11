The giant pink bow and resulting flood of photo-takers has been described as another example of how “daka” culture – travelling to be seen – is ruining people’s lives in China. The giant pink bow and resulting flood of photo-takers has been described as another example of how “daka” culture – travelling to be seen – is ruining people’s lives in China.
Terrified grandmother, 80, flees Shanghai home after giant pink bow on balcony below her becomes social media sensation

  • The bow, which made the apartment building look like a ‘small Disney castle’, attracted hordes of social media users looking to take photos
  • The elderly woman had to eventually move in with her family. Crowds were so big that residents of the building had difficulty getting in and out

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:19pm, 11 May, 2021

