The giant pink bow and resulting flood of photo-takers has been described as another example of how “daka” culture – travelling to be seen – is ruining people’s lives in China.
Terrified grandmother, 80, flees Shanghai home after giant pink bow on balcony below her becomes social media sensation
- The bow, which made the apartment building look like a ‘small Disney castle’, attracted hordes of social media users looking to take photos
- The elderly woman had to eventually move in with her family. Crowds were so big that residents of the building had difficulty getting in and out
Topic | China Society
