Actress Tong Liya has been praised by fans after announcing her divorce, another sign that the topic is no longer taboo in China. Photo: Getty
Chinese actress Tong Liya from Xinjiang announces divorce from celebrity husband Chen Sicheng and is praised by fans

  • Many have said the divorce was long overdue and Tong should use this opportunity to focus on her own well-being and career
  • The couple has been plagued with rumours of Chen’s infidelities for years

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:30pm, 20 May, 2021

