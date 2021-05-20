Actress Tong Liya has been praised by fans after announcing her divorce, another sign that the topic is no longer taboo in China. Photo: Getty
Chinese actress Tong Liya from Xinjiang announces divorce from celebrity husband Chen Sicheng and is praised by fans
- Many have said the divorce was long overdue and Tong should use this opportunity to focus on her own well-being and career
- The couple has been plagued with rumours of Chen’s infidelities for years
Topic | China Society
