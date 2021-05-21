Zhou Xiaoxuan, centre, weeps as she speaks to her supporters upon arrival at a courthouse in Beijing for the first hearing in her sexual harassment case. Photo: AP
China’s biggest #MeToo case between Zhou Xiaoxuan and CCTV host Zhu Jun delayed amid claims of online harassment
- Zhou Xiaoxuan, also known as Xianzi, 28, is suing CCTV anchor Zhu Jun for forcibly kissing her in 2014
- It is rare in China for such cases to reach trial and many women are still reluctant to come forward
Topic | China Society
