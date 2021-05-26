Following on from scandals over huge payments for single show appearances and boastful posts on social media about spending, China is now asking why celebrities like Su Mang (left) get huge meal allowances. Photo: Handout
Chinese celebrity pay scandal: backlash after famous editor complains on reality TV show that daily meal allowance not enough
- The high profile spending and pay of influencers and celebrities in socialist China are increasingly coming under harsh scrutiny and public critique in recent years
- The scandal comes just weeks after actress Zheng Shuang enraged the public when details of her pay became public
Topic | China Society
