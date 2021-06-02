Wei Dongyi, assistant professor in mathematics at Peking University, became an overnight internet sensation for his brilliant mind. Photo: Baidu Wei Dongyi, assistant professor in mathematics at Peking University, became an overnight internet sensation for his brilliant mind. Photo: Baidu
China: Peking University’s ‘ugliest maths teacher’, once thought an ‘idiot’, internet celebrity after awkward interview

  • Wei is known on campus for being shy and always carrying a bag of steamed buns and a giant bottle of water
  • A former teacher, who calls Wei a ‘genius’, says people thought he was an ‘idiot’ because of his awkward speech

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Jun, 2021

