Filial piety is one of the most valued traditions in Chinese culture, but modern society is forcing adaptations. Photo: Handout
Ageing society
Fewer babies, altered expectations and a desire for connection: how modern society is forcing Chinese filial piety to adapt to new times

  • Filial piety, a set of Confucian ideals about how children should respect and obey their elders, have long been a part of China’s social fabric
  • But the pressures and perks of a rapidly urbanising society are leading to adaptations among both the old and young generations

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 10:37am, 14 Jun, 2021

