Chinese translator Xu Yuanchong died last Thursday at the age of 100. He is known for his countless translation works of ancient Chinese poetry and many English and French literary works. Photo: Handout
Renowned translator who bridged Chinese and Western literature dies at the age of 100
- Xu Yuanchong translated some of the most iconic Chinese texts into English and French
- In his old age, Xu was an advocate for a world that collaborated, not competed
