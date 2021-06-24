Zhang Hexian is a 98-year-old grandma who has become famous in China for her lifelong devotion to kung fu. Photo: Handout
‘Kung fu granny’ is a 98-year-old celebrity working to pass along the spirit of the martial art
- Zhang Hexian said she started learning kung fu when she was five years old from her father
- Now, at 98, she teaches people for free at the courtyard in her home
