China’s Vincent van Gogh: rubbish collector who taught himself to paint finds fame on social media

  • A rubbish collector in China creates works of art on the side and now earns more for selling his work than collecting garbage
  • The artworks are created in his tiny flat in Shaoxing which has no running water or bathroom

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Jun, 2021

A migrant worker who collects rubbish for a living has ben dubbed the ‘shabby room painter’ for the beautiful artwork he creates in his tiny home. Photo: The Paper
