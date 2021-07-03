Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com
Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com
Poverty
People & Culture /  China Personalities

A work accident left him paralysed from the waist down but he found success in embroidery

  • Deng Yonggang and his wife have become an inspiration for the power of love and perseverance
  • The family is no longer considered a “poverty-stricken” household thanks to their efforts

Topic |   Poverty
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com
Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com
READ FULL ARTICLE