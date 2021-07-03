Deng Yonggang was paralysed in an accident at a coal mine and had to find odd jobs to make money. Photo: cqcb.com
A work accident left him paralysed from the waist down but he found success in embroidery
- Deng Yonggang and his wife have become an inspiration for the power of love and perseverance
- The family is no longer considered a “poverty-stricken” household thanks to their efforts
Topic | Poverty
