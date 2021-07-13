Hong Kong star Jackie Chan (C) leaves the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, 2013. Photo: AFP
Martial arts star Jackie Chan wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, but China doesn’t want him
- The actor told a film symposium how much he loved the Communist Party, but in China, many said he was not worthy of membership due to alleged moral failings
- Chan’s comments were further proof to people outside China he is anti-democracy and is a cheerleader for Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong
