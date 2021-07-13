The moment a father and mother are reunited with their missing son 24 years after he was abducted. Photo: CCTV
Chinese man who inspired Andy Lau’s Lost and Love film reunited with kidnapped son after 24 year search on a motorcycle
- Guo Gangtang’s two-and-a-half-year-old son was abducted in 1997, he never stopped looking for him
- His story was the subject of a 2015 Hong Kong film called Lost and Love
