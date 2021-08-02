Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images
Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images
Feminism
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Kris Wu removed from Chinese social media and nearly 1000 supporters’ accounts meet the same fate following rape allegations

  • More than 20 women have accused Wu of sexual improprieties after an 18-year-old student went public with her account
  • Wu was one of the biggest celebrities in China at the time of the accusations

Topic |   Feminism
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:13pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images
Social media companies in China removed Kris Wu from their platforms and banned or suspended accounts that had supported him. Source: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE