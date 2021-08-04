Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com
Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Tokyo Olympics: A 58-year-old table tennis player is finding online fame as the ‘Shanghai auntie’

  • Ni Xialin has represented Luxembourg for five straight Olympics but was born and raised in Shanghai
  • A match with a South Korean teenager was dubbed a fight between ‘grandma and grandchild’

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com
Ni Xialian is the oldest table tennis competitor in Olympics history. While representing Luxembourg, the Chinese-native is being dubbed the ‘Shanghai auntie’. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE