Gong Lijiao (left) is part of a Chinese women Olympics team that is winning plaudits for its diversity. Photo: Handout
Tokyo Olympics: CCTV under fire after reporter calls Chinese gold medal winner a ‘manly girl’ and asks her when she’ll ‘return to being a woman’
- The reporter also asked Gong Lijiao what would happen if she arm-wrestled a potential romantic partner
- Gong ended the interview by saying she is a ‘gentle person’.
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
