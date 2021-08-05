Gong Lijiao (left) is part of a Chinese women Olympics team that is winning plaudits for its diversity. Photo: Handout Gong Lijiao (left) is part of a Chinese women Olympics team that is winning plaudits for its diversity. Photo: Handout
Tokyo Olympics: CCTV under fire after reporter calls Chinese gold medal winner a ‘manly girl’ and asks her when she’ll ‘return to being a woman’

  • The reporter also asked Gong Lijiao what would happen if she arm-wrestled a potential romantic partner
  • Gong ended the interview by saying she is a ‘gentle person’.

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:19pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Gong Lijiao (left) is part of a Chinese women Olympics team that is winning plaudits for its diversity. Photo: Handout
