Viktor Axelsen of Team Denmark celebrates after winning the men’s singles gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images
Tokyo Olympics: how the Danish ‘golden dragon’ is using Mandarin to bridge a gap with his badminton fans
- The gold-medal-winning badminton player has been learning Mandarin for seven years, and is now proficient in the language
- His teacher says he approaches the language with the same work ethic as his badminton
