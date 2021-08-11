Chinese revellers celebrate during the Annual Qingdao International Beer Festival in China. Photo: Getty Chinese revellers celebrate during the Annual Qingdao International Beer Festival in China. Photo: Getty
Chinese revellers celebrate during the Annual Qingdao International Beer Festival in China. Photo: Getty
Alibaba rape allegation exposes China’s alcohol problem: workers pressured to binge drink, high rates of assault, accidents and cancer

  • An allegation by a female Alibaba employee has sent shock waves through corporate China, but belies a far larger problem of enforced workplace drinking
  • Experts worry about rising alcohol consumption across society; a 2018 report revealed China had world’s highest number of alcohol related deaths

Mandy Zuo
Robert Burton-Bradley in Hong Kong and Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Aug, 2021

