Chinese revellers celebrate during the Annual Qingdao International Beer Festival in China. Photo: Getty
Alibaba rape allegation exposes China’s alcohol problem: workers pressured to binge drink, high rates of assault, accidents and cancer
- An allegation by a female Alibaba employee has sent shock waves through corporate China, but belies a far larger problem of enforced workplace drinking
- Experts worry about rising alcohol consumption across society; a 2018 report revealed China had world’s highest number of alcohol related deaths
