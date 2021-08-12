A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork
Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat’s generous will inspires Chinese mother and daughter to leave assets to the public
- Mother and daughter plan to leave assets to the state on their deaths
- They were inspired by actor Chow’s plan to donate all his estimated US$719 million fortune upon his death
