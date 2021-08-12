A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork
A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat’s generous will inspires Chinese mother and daughter to leave assets to the public

  • Mother and daughter plan to leave assets to the state on their deaths
  • They were inspired by actor Chow’s plan to donate all his estimated US$719 million fortune upon his death

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:30pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork
A Shanghai woman, inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, plans to donate her home to charity. Photo: Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE