The fall out from rape allegations levelled at singer Kris Wu continues with a major Chinese artist organisation denouncing him after he was charged. Photo: Weibo
Kris Wu denounced by China’s leading performing arts association after being formally charged with rape
- The China Association of Performing Arts has called for boycotts of stars who break the law
- Wu was formally charged late on Monday night after being detained last month following allegations he raped a teenager
Topic | China Society
