Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters. Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.
Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Tokyo Olympics: Chinese businesses illegally using names of winners Yang Qian, Chen Meng, Quan Hongchan

  • Dozens of athletes’ names have been registered as trademarks in China without authorisation, according to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC)
  • The COC has demanded the activity stop, but has not said what, if any, action it would be taking to halt the practice

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:01pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters. Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.
Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.
READ FULL ARTICLE