Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.
Tokyo Olympics: Chinese businesses illegally using names of winners Yang Qian, Chen Meng, Quan Hongchan
- Dozens of athletes’ names have been registered as trademarks in China without authorisation, according to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC)
- The COC has demanded the activity stop, but has not said what, if any, action it would be taking to halt the practice
Topic | China Society
Gold medallist Quan Hongchan of China is just one of a number of athletes who are having their names used illegally to sell a range of products in China. Photo: Reuters.