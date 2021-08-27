Zheng Shuang felt the wrath of tax authorities and was fined US$46.1 million for pursuing a “yin and yang” contract. Photo: Getty Images Zheng Shuang felt the wrath of tax authorities and was fined US$46.1 million for pursuing a “yin and yang” contract. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese government fines surrogacy controversy actress Zheng Shuang US$46.1 million for tax evasion

  • The tax evasion charge drew immediate comparisons to the Fan Bingbing case of 2018, when she was fined US$129 million
  • Zheng had already been the subject of a major controversy after getting caught in a surrogacy scandal

Updated: 4:22pm, 27 Aug, 2021

