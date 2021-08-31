The parents of a Shanghai singer-actor who suffered from depression and died by suicide in 2016 face bullying and abuse after posting cooking videos online. Photo: Handout The parents of a Shanghai singer-actor who suffered from depression and died by suicide in 2016 face bullying and abuse after posting cooking videos online. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Parents of star Qiao Renliang who took his own life five years ago bullied online for not looking ‘sad enough’ in new videos

  • Qiao, 29, had been suffering from depression which was alleged to be caused by untrue media reports and online abuse
  • The star’s parents started uploading humorous cooking videos on Douyin years after their son died

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:11am, 31 Aug, 2021

