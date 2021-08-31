Calls for authorities to crack down on obsessive celebrity stalkers, who are often referred to as “sasaeng” in China, a word borrowed from Korean, for fans who take their adulation too far, have grown ever louder.

Last month police in China arrested two obsessed fans who stalked Chinese actor Wang Yibo by placing an illegal tracking device on a rented car he was using.

The pair used the device to follow 23-year-old Wang around Beijing and monitor his daily movements which they then sold to other obsessed fans seeking his location. It was only after other fans of Wang reported the stalkers to police after they bragged about their activities in social media posts, that they were caught.

Actor and singer has had illegal tracking device placed on cars he was using on more than one occasion. Photo: Handout

In May Chinese reality show Youth with You was shut down after it was caught manipulating fans into buying products made by the show’s sponsors. Viewers who had bought a particular kind of yoghurt made by one sponsor began to post videos of boxes of the yoghurt being thrown away. The viewers had bought the yoghurt as a condition for voting for contestants on the show, sparking a public outcry amid China’s anti-waste crackdown and again raising questions about the extreme fan culture and the impact on China’s youth.

Just last week seven primary school children who formed China’s youngest ever boy band were forced to rebrand themselves as a children’s art troupe after accusations of child exploitation.

Heavy security is often required to protect stars from overzealous fans. Photo: Getty

Stalker danger? How much is too much?

In the stalking case of celebrity Wang Yibo, who first found fame as a member of the Chinese boy band Uniq, before a solo singing career and a move into acting, it was not the first time an illegal tracking device had been used to trace his movements.

Last year Wang spoke publicly about being harassed by infatuated fans and condemned the rise of obsessive stalking culture around celebrities in China.

“For a long time now, I will have strangers come and knock on my hotel room door. Someone even placed a location tracker in my car. No matter where I go, there is always someone following me,” he said on his Weibo account.

