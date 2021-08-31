When obsession tips over into stalking a number of studies have found that the stalked celebrity often represented an idealised version of the stalker. Photo: CGTN
When obsession tips over into stalking a number of studies have found that the stalked celebrity often represented an idealised version of the stalker. Photo: CGTN
Why is China’s celebrity-obsessed fan culture so out-of-control?

  • China’s government is taking drastic measures to rein in the country’s obsessive fan culture, announcing a 10-point plan last week that builds on recent actions
  • Academic studies describe the shift from standard fandom to intense-personal celebrity worship as borderline pathological behaviour

Robert Burton-Bradley

Updated: 2:41pm, 31 Aug, 2021

In 2017 a quiet and unassuming 18-year-old girl named Gong Yuwen found herself caught at the centre of a major story about Chinese fandom and star-chasing.

The teenager had left school and did not work, giving her endless hours to lurk around Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport; there she would lie in wait for celebrities in the hope of getting a photo, sometimes chasing them through the terminals. What was most unusual about Gong was that, unlike most hardcore fans, she did not focus on one or even a few celebrities, instead called herself an “all-loving fan” — she was after any star that she could get access to.

After Chinese singer Yuan Chengji mistook her for a regular fan and shared a photo of himself with Gong, hundreds of social media comments followed pointing out that Gong was a superfan stalker and shared hundreds of photos of her posing for selfies with stars, chasing them through the airport and pushing her way through crowds to try and get close to her idols.

The media dubbed her the “Hongqiao Diva” and soon reporters were digging through her personal life; reporting on her poor academic performance, her unemployment, and that she lived with her grandparents who supported her financially. She was held up as an example of everything wrong with China’s rising celebrity fan culture. Gong said she found the loss of privacy and unwanted attention extremely stressful, but seemingly missed the irony that after years of hounding celebrities through Shanghai airport she was now the one being stalked.

Gong Yuwen (right), known as the ‘Hongqiao Diva’ has her picture taken with actress Ma Sichun. Photo: CFP
Crossing the line

In the years since the story of the Hongqiao Diva captured the public’s attention, the country’s fan culture has exploded as Chinese cinema and television shows have become more popular, and the people involved more famous.

READ FULL ARTICLE

Calls for authorities to crack down on obsessive celebrity stalkers, who are often referred to as “sasaeng” in China, a word borrowed from Korean, for fans who take their adulation too far, have grown ever louder.

Last month police in China arrested two obsessed fans

who stalked Chinese actor Wang Yibo
by placing an illegal tracking device on a rented car he was using.

The pair used the device to follow 23-year-old Wang around Beijing and monitor his daily movements which they then sold to other obsessed fans seeking his location. It was only after other fans of Wang reported the stalkers to police after they bragged about their activities in social media posts, that they were caught.

Actor and singer has had illegal tracking device placed on cars he was using on more than one occasion. Photo: Handout
In May Chinese reality show

Youth with You was shut down
after it was caught manipulating fans into buying products made by the show’s sponsors. Viewers who had bought a particular kind of yoghurt made by one sponsor began to post videos of boxes of the yoghurt being thrown away. The viewers had bought the yoghurt as a condition for voting for contestants on the show, sparking a public outcry amid China’s anti-waste crackdown and again raising questions about the extreme fan culture and the impact on China’s youth.

Just last week seven primary school children who formed China’s youngest ever boy band were

forced to rebrand themselves
as a children’s art troupe after accusations of child exploitation.

Heavy security is often required to protect stars from overzealous fans. Photo: Getty
Stalker danger? How much is too much?

In the stalking case of celebrity Wang Yibo, who first found fame as a member of the Chinese boy band Uniq, before a solo singing career and a move into acting, it was not the first time an illegal tracking device had been used to trace his movements.

Last year Wang spoke publicly about being harassed by infatuated fans and condemned the rise of obsessive stalking culture around celebrities in China.

“For a long time now, I will have strangers come and knock on my hotel room door. Someone even placed a location tracker in my car. No matter where I go, there is always someone following me,” he said on his Weibo account.

In 2019 Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang’s home address was leaked online by an obsessed fan. He was later filmed confronting a fan and demanding to know if she had been the person behind the leak. The woman in the video denied she was the source of the leaked address.