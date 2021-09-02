Cai Xukun is one of the most famous men in China. Photo: Getty Images
Cai Xukun album release strategy in China sparks fraud allegations, fierce defence of artist and suspension of thousands of Weibo accounts
- Cai Xukun released the first six songs of his album in April, with a message: ‘to be put on the shelf soon’
- A news report said he might have violated consumer protection laws by not plainly delivering on songs people paid for
Topic | Fame and celebrity
