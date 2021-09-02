Singer and actor Roy Wang Yuan of boy group TFBoys is one of a number of pop idols who do not strictly confirm to gender stereotypes in China. Photo: Getty
China calls for boycott on ‘overly entertaining’ entertainers and ‘sissy idols’ in continued purge of popular culture industry
- China has been cracking down on the entertainment industry in the wake of recent scandals
- China’s media regulator wants traditional culture promoted, a ‘correct beauty standard’, and a boycott of ‘sissy idols’ and vulgar internet celebrities
Topic | China Society
Singer and actor Roy Wang Yuan of boy group TFBoys is one of a number of pop idols who do not strictly confirm to gender stereotypes in China. Photo: Getty