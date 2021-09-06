Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies
Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse is giving up Canadian citizenship amid Chinese crackdown on entertainment industry

  • Dual citizenship is banned in China, making it a topic of interest for ethnically Chinese celebrities of foreign nationality
  • China launched a campaign to crack down this summer on the behaviour of celebrities

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:34pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies
Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies
READ FULL ARTICLE