Nicholas Tse told CCTV that he is in the process of renouncing his Chinese citizenship. Photo: @chefnicookies
Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse is giving up Canadian citizenship amid Chinese crackdown on entertainment industry
- Dual citizenship is banned in China, making it a topic of interest for ethnically Chinese celebrities of foreign nationality
- China launched a campaign to crack down this summer on the behaviour of celebrities
