Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party's campaign to encourage China's public to align their lives with its political and economic goals. Photo: AP
Chinese state media weighs in on fandom debate crackdown as Beijing’s shake-up of the entertainment industry continues
- In the latest attack on fan culture, CCTV has lashed out at fan clubs and their behaviour
- Beijing is cracking down on the entertainment industry including a boycott of ‘sissy idols’, ‘being overly entertaining’ and ‘vulgar internet celebrities’
Topic | China Society
