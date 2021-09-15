Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper
Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper
People & Culture /  China Personalities

China fandom culture: Table tennis star and world No 1 scolds fans for airport harassment

  • Crowds blocked Fan Zhendong from easily moving around the airport and hounded him for autographs and photographs
  • The incident happened amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities trying to lasso chaotic fan behaviour

Topic |   2021 National Games of China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper
Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper
READ FULL ARTICLE