Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper
China fandom culture: Table tennis star and world No 1 scolds fans for airport harassment
- Crowds blocked Fan Zhendong from easily moving around the airport and hounded him for autographs and photographs
- The incident happened amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities trying to lasso chaotic fan behaviour
Topic | 2021 National Games of China
Fans swamp table tennis player Fan Zhendong as he tried to travel to Xian for China’s 14th National Games. Photo: The Paper