Zhao Wei emerges in hometown after Chinese government scrubs once-powerful actress from internet
- One of China’s wealthiest actresses, the censorship of Zhao Wei fuelled rampant speculation about her fate
- She was spotted at a mobile service provider in her hometown in eastern China
Zhao posed for pictures in her hometown despite the speculation surrounding her previous disappearance. Photo: new.qq.com