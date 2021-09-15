Zhao posed for pictures in her hometown despite the speculation surrounding her previous disappearance. Photo: new.qq.com Zhao posed for pictures in her hometown despite the speculation surrounding her previous disappearance. Photo: new.qq.com
Zhao Wei emerges in hometown after Chinese government scrubs once-powerful actress from internet

  • One of China’s wealthiest actresses, the censorship of Zhao Wei fuelled rampant speculation about her fate
  • She was spotted at a mobile service provider in her hometown in eastern China

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Sep, 2021

