Actor Kris Wu was charged with rape in August after multiple women accused him of date rape. Photo: Getty Images
Licence to act: Chinese entertainment executive suggests mandatory training for film and television amid government crackdown
- Zhang Haijun said actors and actresses should take mandatory courses on Chinese law and morals
- But one of China’s top directors said the idea would smother creativity and ruin projects
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Actor Kris Wu was charged with rape in August after multiple women accused him of date rape. Photo: Getty Images