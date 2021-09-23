Actor Kris Wu was charged with rape in August after multiple women accused him of date rape. Photo: Getty Images Actor Kris Wu was charged with rape in August after multiple women accused him of date rape. Photo: Getty Images
Licence to act: Chinese entertainment executive suggests mandatory training for film and television amid government crackdown

  • Zhang Haijun said actors and actresses should take mandatory courses on Chinese law and morals
  • But one of China’s top directors said the idea would smother creativity and ruin projects

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:13am, 23 Sep, 2021

