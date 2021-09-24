Yang Zhenning is one of China’s most important scientists of the 20th century, and he is about to turn 99 years old. Photo: Getty Images
Meet Yang Zhenning, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist even President Xi Jinping wishes happy birthday to
- Yang Zhenning is about to turn 99 years old. Xi Jinping wished him a happy birthday
- The physicist won China’s first Nobel Prize and helped create an important maths problem
Topic | China science
Yang Zhenning is one of China’s most important scientists of the 20th century, and he is about to turn 99 years old. Photo: Getty Images