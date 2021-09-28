Good Samaritan or scammer? That’s the question being asked after scandal engulfed a teacher previously seen as a role model for her work with children. Photo: Weibo Good Samaritan or scammer? That’s the question being asked after scandal engulfed a teacher previously seen as a role model for her work with children. Photo: Weibo
China’s ‘most beautiful teacher’, famed for work in poor schools, exposed collecting money with fake charity

  • A previously venerated teacher who worked with disadvantaged children has had her reputation trashed after it was revealed she was operating a fake charity
  • She was exposed after a whistle-blower reported her to the authorities, but she claims she did not know she was in breach of the law

Updated: 9:51am, 28 Sep, 2021

