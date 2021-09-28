High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo
High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Meng Wanzhou case should be taught in schools to ‘inspire patriotic enthusiasm’, some educators believe

  • A communist youth squad in eastern China asked students to stand in front of their peers and tell Meng’s story
  • A high-profile education blogger said Meng’s case should be a prompt for essays in schools

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo
High profile educators suggested the Meng Wanzhou case could become an essay prompt or included in future textbooks. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE