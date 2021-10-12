Li Teng is a former kickboxing champion who is wanted by police for participating in an illegal lending scheme. Photo: Handout Li Teng is a former kickboxing champion who is wanted by police for participating in an illegal lending scheme. Photo: Handout
Li Teng is a former kickboxing champion who is wanted by police for participating in an illegal lending scheme. Photo: Handout
Former Chinese kickboxing champion accused of being a loan shark, raising concerns about fate of retired athletes

  • Li Teng is wanted for being part of a 19-person lending gang that beat up people who owed money
  • Li won a gold medal in Chinese-style kickboxing at the 2006 Asian Games in Qatar

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Oct, 2021

