Song Dongye expressed frustration online when his concert was cancelled over his drug use in 2016. Photo: Handout
China celebrity crackdown: abrupt cancellation of famous singer’s concert over previous drug use prompts redemption questions
- Song Dongye was caught with drugs in 2016 but says he has been clean since, and even passed multiple tests from authorities
- The Chengdu government cancelled his concert anyway amid China‘s crackdown on celebrity behaviour
Topic | Fame and celebrity
