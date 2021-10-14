A makeshift memorial shrine from 2020 in honour of Lhamo, who was murdered by her ex-husband. Photo: Weibo
Tibetan vlogger Lhamo’s killer gets death sentence for brutal live-streamed murder
- The case shocked China and led to a public reckoning about domestic violence in the country
- Lhamo was a beloved vlogger and had been streaming to her fans when she was set on fire by her ex-husband
Topic | Crime
A makeshift memorial shrine from 2020 in honour of Lhamo, who was murdered by her ex-husband. Photo: Weibo