A makeshift memorial shrine from 2020 in honour of Lhamo, who was murdered by her ex-husband. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Tibetan vlogger Lhamo’s killer gets death sentence for brutal live-streamed murder

  • The case shocked China and led to a public reckoning about domestic violence in the country
  • Lhamo was a beloved vlogger and had been streaming to her fans when she was set on fire by her ex-husband

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:01pm, 14 Oct, 2021

