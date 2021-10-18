While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP
Meet the ‘dancing grannies’, the loud-but-glorious staple of Chinese society
- Anyone who has spent time in China over the past 20 years is familiar with the groups of mostly-older women who dance in unison
- They are occasionally a source of conflict, but the pros seems to outweigh the cons
