While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP
While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Explainer |
Meet the ‘dancing grannies’, the loud-but-glorious staple of Chinese society

  • Anyone who has spent time in China over the past 20 years is familiar with the groups of mostly-older women who dance in unison
  • They are occasionally a source of conflict, but the pros seems to outweigh the cons

Topic |   China society
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:34pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP
While it may seem like a centuries-old tradition, the ‘dancing grannies’ of China are actually a relatively new phenomenon. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE