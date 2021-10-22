Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo
Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo
People & Culture /  China Personalities

China celebrity crackdown: Companies and organisations distance themselves from China’s ‘prince of piano’ after accusations he solicited a prostitute

  • Li Yundi was detained in Beijing on Thursday under the suspicion of visiting a prostitute
  • Hailed as the ‘prince of piano’, companies and organisations have severed their links with the famous pianist

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:31pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo
Li Yundi on the show ‘Call me by Fire’, the popular pianist was recently detained under suspicion of soliciting a prostitute. Source: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE