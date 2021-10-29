Li Yundi was detained by police for allegedly visiting a sex worker, which is illegal in China. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese sentiment turns against public denunciation of famous pianist Li Yundi for hiring a sex worker
- Li Yundi was utterly discredited after he was accused by police of soliciting a sex worker
- But now people are asking if the crime deserved the shame, and if the police crossed a line by making it public
Topic | Crime
