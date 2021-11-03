Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout
Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Two hosts fired and talent agency loses client after Chinese live-streaming hosts mock ‘sissy idol’ representing Thai cosmetics brand

  • The two hosts said the celebrity brand ambassador was ‘neither male nor female’ after he left the show
  • The backlash was nearly instant, highlighting how popular these idols are in China

Topic |   Diversity and inclusion
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:41am, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout
Fans rushed to defend Liu Yu after two live-streamers criticised his appearance. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE