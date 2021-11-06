Duoduo, a paraplegic poses with an exoskeleton technology that helps her walk. Photo: Weibo Duoduo, a paraplegic poses with an exoskeleton technology that helps her walk. Photo: Weibo
Turning everyone into an Ironman: How robotic exoskeleton technology is helping paralysed people walk again

  • The technology integrates robotics with artificial intelligence to help people walk, rather than simply drag their limbs
  • However, it remains unclear if it can ever break out of the medical industry and into day-to-day life

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:18pm, 6 Nov, 2021

